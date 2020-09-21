Wichita Public Schools homework hotline begins today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools homework hotline started up today.

Students who have questions about their assignments, as well as parents who need support while helping their child at home, can call or email the hotline. There are certified teachers who can answer questions on any assignment from kindergarten through high school in English and Spanish.

The hotline is open Monday through Thursday from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Call for help: 973-4411 or email your questions to homework@usd259.net.

More information can be found at www.usd259.org/homework.

