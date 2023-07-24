WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools in-person enrollment will be Tuesday, July 25 and Thursday, July 26, from 12 – 7 p.m. All kindergarten families need to enroll in person.

Online enrollment for the 2023-24 school year began on July 5 and is available for grades 1-12.

If you are a returning parent and forgot your ParentVUE account or password, please use the password reset button on the homepage of ParentVUE. If that doesn’t work, contact our Help Desk at 973-4357.

The first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 15, with a half-day orientation for 6th and 9th-grade students on Monday, Aug. 14.

All families are encouraged to complete and submit the Application for Free and Reduced Price School Meals form and qualify in order to receive free or reduced-priced meals, as well as free or reduced prices on textbook rentals, athletic fees, instrument rentals and student fees.

Parents can apply through LINQ Connect (formerly Titan), using their Titan log in and password. Any families who completed enrollment on July 5-10 will need to go back online to complete the Free and Reduced Price School Meals application.

Families interested in enrolling students for pre-kindergarten should go to the pre-K page to complete an interest form.