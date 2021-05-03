Wichita Public Schools introduction to Kindergarten virtual event will be held Tuesday

Local

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita parents that have a child who will be turning 5 on or before August 31, 2021 are invited to join the 2021 Intro to Kindergarten virtual event on Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m.

Parents will learn more about what to expect when they send their students to Kindergarten at a Wichita Public Schools elementary in Fall 2021. 

During this live, virtual event, parents will be able to:

  • Hear from Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson
  • Learn critical information to help your student be successful in their first year
  • View a demonstration of how to complete the online enrollment 
  • Ask questions of kindergarten teachers and specialists during a live Q&A session

If you’re not able to join the live event, it will be recorded and available on the Wichita Public Schools website after May 4. 

For more information and to join the virtual event, go to www.usd259.org/kindergarten.

