WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools may soon be getting screening devices that detect weapons to replace metal detectors.

The security changes come as five handguns were found within the first four weeks of school this school year.

Terri Moses, the director of safety services at Wichita Public Schools, will propose the new automated screening devices to the Board of Education on Monday.

There will be 45-50 screeners needed. The cost for all of them would be $1.5 million.

“We’re also talking to our students about decision-making through assemblies,” Moses said. “Just how do you deal with problem-solving? We’re a microcosm of the community. There’s fights and guns in the community. We are a subset of our community, and we have to work with our students to tell them how to handle situations in an appropriate manner.”

The new screeners are designed to detect anything from sub-compact firearms to full-sized rifles, knives and explosive devices.