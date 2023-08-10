WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education has modified its Student Behavior Policy, including Administrative Implemental Procedure 14. Personal Electronic Devices, ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

The new modified Procedure 14. Personal Electronic Devices, with what has changed, is as follows:

14. Personal Electronic Devices. a. Student use of Personal Electronic Devices during the school day is regulated as set forth below:

1) Elementary Schools: While in the school building, students are required to power off and store Personal Electronic Devices in their backpacks or other classroom storage areas. Items intended to look like or simulate such devices are also prohibited during the school day.

2) Middle Schools: While in the school building, students may not use Personal Electronic Devices unless permission is granted by an during class time for instructional purposes as defined by the teacher with the approval of the administrator. At all other times, these devices must be silenced and stored away.

3) High Schools: While in the school building, students may use Personal Electronic Devices during class time for instructional purposes as approved by each teacher, before and after school, during passing periods, and at lunch. At all other times, these devices may not be used unless permission is granted by a teacher or an administrator.

4) Students also will comply with BOE Policy 1230 – Acceptable Device and Communication Use by Staff, Students, and the District.

5) Personal Electronic Devices include, but are not limited to, cellular phones, including smart phones; tablets; student-owned computers; accessories such as headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other AV or technology equipment; and other personal communication devices that have the potential to be disruptive to the educational process.

6) The school day is the time between the beginning time and ending time set for the building the student attends and extends to school-related activities. a) Students shall be personally and solely responsible for the security of their cellular telephones and other Personal Electronic Devices. The Wichita Board of Education shall not assume responsibility or liability for the theft, loss, or damage to a cellular phone or other Personal Electronic Device, nor does it assume responsibility for the unauthorized use of any device.

7) Students using personal electronic devices to record and/or distribute disruptive, violent, or inappropriate behavior is prohibited.

A USD 259 spokesperson says the modifications are in response to administrators and teachers who have expressed a desire for the change.

The spokesperson says with one-to-one technology, students do not need to use their personal devices for research.