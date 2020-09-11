Wichita Public Schools offers free meals to all students due to USDA expanding Summer Food Service Program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools said Friday that all students in the system are eligible to receive free meals through December, due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expanding its Summer Food Service Program.
All children ages 1 – 18, whether eating onsite or through the MySchool Remote distribution program, will receive free meals. IT includes families who normally pay the full rate or reduced rate. Families will not be charged for any school meals they have received for the first week of school.
The meal distribution for students who are enrolled in MySchool Remote online learning is changing.
Families will no longer have to pre-order meals, but they will need to prove that they have children enrolled in MySchool Remote in order to receive meals. Families will receive a verification card when they pick up meals for the first time. They will present the card to school staff each time they pick up meals for the rest of the semester.
Families can pick up five breakfasts and five lunches on Thursdays between 5 – 6 p.m. at 12 locations listed below:
- Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua
- Coleman Middle School, 1544 N. Governeour
- Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor
- Hadley Middle School, 1101 Dougherty
- Hamilton Middle School, 1407 S. Broadway
- Heights High School, 5301 N. Hillside
- Jardine Middle School, 3550 Ross Parkway
- Marshall Middle School, 1520 Payne
- Pleasant Valley Middle School, 2220 W. 29th North
- South High School, 701 W. 33rd South
- West High School, 820 S. Osage
- Wilbur Middle School, 1030 N. Tyler
