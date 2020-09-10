Wichita Public Schools opens in-person Family Help Centers to provide extra support

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools is opening three Family Help Centers as part of its Future Ready Return to School Plan.
The Family Help Centers will provide in-person support for families in three areas: technology support, school-related counseling and bi-lingual support.
The WPS Family Help Centers will be September 10 – September 25, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3:10 p.m. at North High School, 1437 N. Rochester; West High School, 820 S. Osage; and the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor. Families from across the district can come to the centers to receive support. Masks and social distancing are required.
Technology Support
- Help with district-provided laptops, Chromebooks, iPads and Mifi devices (no technology distribution will occur)
- Tutorial help for Teams and SeeSaw
Counseling
- Learn how to navigate student schedules
- Understand how to navigate MySchool Remote
- Learn who to contact for school-related questions
Bi-lingual language support
- Spanish and Vietnamese interpreters available to answer questions.
