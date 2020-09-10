Wichita Public Schools opens in-person Family Help Centers to provide extra support

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools is opening three Family Help Centers as part of its Future Ready Return to School Plan.

The Family Help Centers will provide in-person support for families in three areas: technology support, school-related counseling and bi-lingual support.

The WPS Family Help Centers will be September 10 – September 25, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3:10 p.m. at North High School, 1437 N. Rochester; West High School, 820 S. Osage; and the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor. Families from across the district can come to the centers to receive support. Masks and social distancing are required.

Technology Support

Help with district-provided laptops, Chromebooks, iPads and Mifi devices (no technology distribution will occur)

Tutorial help for Teams and SeeSaw

Counseling

Learn how to navigate student schedules

Understand how to navigate MySchool Remote

Learn who to contact for school-related questions

Bi-lingual language support

Spanish and Vietnamese interpreters available to answer questions.

