Wichita Public Schools opens in-person Family Help Centers to provide extra support

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita Public Schools_448623

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools is opening three Family Help Centers as part of its Future Ready Return to School Plan.

The Family Help Centers will provide in-person support for families in three areas: technology support, school-related counseling and bi-lingual support.

The WPS Family Help Centers will be September 10 – September 25, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3:10 p.m. at North High School, 1437 N. Rochester; West High School, 820 S. Osage; and the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor.  Families from across the district can come to the centers to receive support. Masks and social distancing are required.

Technology Support

  • Help with district-provided laptops, Chromebooks, iPads and Mifi devices (no technology distribution will occur)
  • Tutorial help for Teams and SeeSaw

Counseling

  • Learn how to navigate student schedules
  • Understand how to navigate MySchool Remote
  • Learn who to contact for school-related questions

Bi-lingual language support

  • Spanish and Vietnamese interpreters available to answer questions.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather