Wichita Public Schools: Plans being discussed for Fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s less than two months from the start of the school year — but no one knows how it will look for schools around the country.

USD 259 says it is doing a lot of research to determine what the best practices will be in the fall. The district has three options — in-person classes, online classes — or a hybrid of both.

“One of the things that’s very clear about everything is that we have to be agile, we have to have the ability to pivot and change as the needs of the safety of our community changes, said Terri Moses, Safety Services Division Director with Wichita Public Schools.

USD 259 said it will give an update on its plans next Tuesday. A final plan for fall will be unveiled on July 20.

For more information on Wichita Public Schools, click here.

