Wichita Public schools promote need for after school program with celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – National statistics show more than 90,000 Kansas children are alone or unsupervised between school and dinner time.

To combat the issue, Wichita Public Schools has teamed up with a national group to promote the need for after school programs in our state.

Thursday, the students and families involved celebrated the local success.

“We have eight sites in our after school program, so Stealth After School is across Wichita and we serve about 650 students,” said Holly Wilson, Grant Administrator Wichita Public Schools.

The after school program is free to Wichita students thanks to a federal grant.

