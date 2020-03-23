Wichita Public Schools provides meal plan to students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beginning Monday, March 23, Meddy’s mediterranean restaurant in collaboration with local food partners will provide “grab and go” lunches to children 18 years old and under.

This food service will run through Tuesday, March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to Wichita Public schools, this will allow the district enough time to get operations up and running on Wednesday, March 25. If families have concerns about food allergies or special dietary needs for the WPS meal service that begins March 25, please call our WPS special dietary needs number at (316) 973-2178.

LOCATIONS:

Mueller Elementary, 2500 E. 18 th (north side where buses load/unload)

(north side where buses load/unload) Jardine Middle School, 3550 Ross Parkway (in front of building on westbound Ross Parkway)

Truesdell Middle School, 2464 S. Glenn (in front of building by front entrance on Glenn

Marshall Middle School, 1510 Payne (in front of building on Payne)

Students along with their guardian will be offered free rides from the Wichita Transit Authority to drive them to and from any school meal site location free of charge.

Students using the service should show their WPS school ID or any form of student documentation. More information visit wichitatransit.org.

