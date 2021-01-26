Wichita Public Schools revises snow day plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Schools (WPS) has changed its winter weather procedure for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

Because the coronavirus forced the district to shorten the school calendar, there are no snow days left.

If Wichita gets enough snow or icy conditions that make it unsafe for students to travel to school, the district will call it an independent learning remote day. Students will learn at home on those days.

Elementary students and staff will log into Teams at their school’s start time to receive assignments for the day and mid-day to check progress.

Middle and high school students and staff are expected to follow the “remote Wednesday” schedule. Students will log into Teams for each of their scheduled class periods to record attendance and receive instructions for the independent learning (asynchronous) day.

Meals will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, and the School Service Center’s Food Production Center at 3850 N. Hydraulic off 37th St.

WPS will try to make a decision as early as possible, but by no later than 5 a.m. on the day of the potentially bad weather.

Tuesday evening, USD 259 sent the following message to parents via email:

“As we prepare for the potential of snow on the ground tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, it is important that you take a few minutes and review this email in order to understand our revised snow/winter weather protocol for the remainder of this school year. Because of this year’s shortened calendar, there will be no school closing/traditional day off due to snow for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. However, students will participate in remote learning if a winter weather day is declared.

This is a new protocol that will impact our onsite students (elementary onsite attendance, secondary students on temporary services plan through their IEPs, and secondary blended onsite students). If your student is attending school through MySchool Remote or Education Imagine Academy, this will not impact their school day.

The attached document has been prepared for parents. Highlights include:

Advance Notification – When possible, your child’s teacher will be notified of a potential winter weather remote learning day the day prior to an anticipated weather event. This will allow teachers to assure that all students bring their technology devices home at day’s end in the event a remote learning day is declared (in lieu of a traditional “day off” snow day).

– When possible, your child’s teacher will be notified of a potential winter weather remote learning day the day prior to an anticipated weather event. This will allow teachers to assure that all students bring their technology devices home at day’s end in the event a remote learning day is declared (in lieu of a traditional “day off” snow day). Family Notification of Winter Weather Day – A decision on whether we will transition to remote learning for all students or continue with onsite school will be made no later than 5am on the day of the weather event. It is important to note that no decision has been made yet regarding Wednesday. The decision will be communicated to families tomorrow morning through email, voice call and text, as well as social media, the district’s web site and local news channel.

– A decision on whether we will transition to remote learning for all students or continue with onsite school will be made no later than 5am on the day of the weather event. The decision will be communicated to families tomorrow morning through email, voice call and text, as well as social media, the district’s web site and local news channel. Learning Model IF a Winter Weather Day is Declared – In the event a winter weather learning day is declared: Elementary students will log into Teams at their school’s start time to receive assignments for the day, then again mid-day to check progress. Middle and high school students will follow the “remote Wednesday” learning schedule. Students will log into Teams for each of their scheduled class periods to record attendance and receive instructions for the independent/asynchronous learning day. No students will receive educational services onsite if a winter weather day is declared.

– In the event a winter weather learning day is declared: Meals Available ­– In the event of a winter weather remote learning day, meals for the day will be available for families to pick up from 9am to 1pm at the Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, and the School Service Center, 37th and Hydraulic. No reservations will be required.”

