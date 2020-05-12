Wichita Public Schools announce updates on summer learning programs and meal service

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the school year winds down, USD 259 is laying out its plans for the summer. The district will continue with online learning. The last day of meals for the regular school year is May 20. Summer meals will not be handed out until June 1.

The next school year is supposed to start August 13, but Wichita Public School superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson says she doesn’t know yet if that will happen, and that she will have a better understanding by June 30.

In a news release Monday, USD 259 officials provided the following updates in reference to summer learning programs and food service:

All WPS summer learning opportunities will be online. USD 259 will be offering several opportunities for graded coursework to fulfill graduation requirements for high school students. They will also have engaging options for elementary and middle school students, as well as special education students with extended school year services specified in their IEP plans. Information is available online at usd259.org/summer.

USD 259 said summer food service is changing as the school year concludes. Their last week of meal service for the regular school year is on Wednesday, May 20. They will resume summer food service on June 1 at 9 locations across the community throughout June and will continue to distribute meals on Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit usd259.org/menu.

For more information on Wichita Public Schools, click here.

LATEST STORIES: