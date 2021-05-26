Wichita Public Schools summer food program begins Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Free breakfasts and lunches will be offered to children at 28 locations in Wichita as part of the WPS Summer Food Program, beginning June 1, 2021.

The free meals are available to all children ages 1 – 18, not just students who attend Wichita Public Schools.

All locations will offer a grab-and-go option. Most locations will also offer dine-in.

Each child will receive a boxed lunch and a to-go breakfast for the following day. Dates and times of operation vary at each site. Click here for locations, times and menus. (See locations on map below)

No meal reservations are required and there are no qualifying guidelines or paperwork to fill out to participate in the Summer Food Program.

Breakfast will include: 1 serving grain, 1 serving fruit or juice and 1 serving milk

Lunch will include: 1 serving grain, 1 serving meat/meat alternative, 1 serving fruit, 1 serving vegetable, 1 serving milk Meat/meat alternative may include: yogurt, cheese stick, and other protein sources

Meals are free for all children ages 1-18. Adults are welcome to purchase a meal Adult breakfast price: $2.50 Adult lunch price: $4.35 Adult snack price: $1.05 Please bring exact change; site staff do not carry money



Menus are available here.

SUMMER MEAL LOCATIONS