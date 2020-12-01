Wichita parent responds to switch to remote learning

Forced to quit her job, a Wichita mom said she can't work and teach her kids.

When Megan Muller got the news her elementary school son would be learning remote, she immediately reached out to her boss. Now, she’s left wondering how she’s going to make it all work.

“At the moment I already put in my notice at my job just because if I have to be home with a 7-year-old I can’t be working I can’t leave him alone,” said Muller.

Megan Mueller said Monday night’s decision for all Wichita students to learn online was hard to take in.

“They didn’t give us much time I gave them one day and that is all I can do to let them know that the schools are shutting down and we are going remote and I won’t be able to work,” said Muller.

Michele Ingenthron is the assistant superintendent for Wichita Elementary Schools. She says the district made sure to give parents notice that virtual learning could be a possibility.

“We have communicated with parents that communication went out a couple of weeks ago that our community numbers were rising and we wanted to be able to give parents some time to prepare in case this were to happen,” said Ingenthron.

Ingenthron added all students now have some type of computer to do their course work at home, but for parents like Muller, this switch is frustrating.

“I wish I would have had an actual date of going remote weeks ago instead of it might happen it might happen,” said Muller.

Wichita Public Schools has set up a website to help parents navigate remote learning they even will have parent university sessions Wednesday and Thursday to help out.

