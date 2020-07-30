Wichita Public Schools to consider whether to change North High mascot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At a meeting of the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education Thursday, the board president said they are getting a lot of requests from people to either change the mascot of Wichita North High or to not change it.

“We have received a request about changing the mascot due to the derogatory nature of the mascot Redskin name,” said Sheril Logan, BOE president.

Since that first request, she said they have received additional letters for and against changing the name.

Logan said that because BOE meetings are currently limiting public access due to the coronavirus pandemic, she wants to wait to discuss this until they can have more direct involvement with the public.

She asked the superintended to work with the North High principal and others to assemble a committee of stakeholders to start discussing a timeline and questions for discussion, then bring the results back to the BOE for consideration.

“This does not predetermine that we will or will not make a change,” said Logan.

She said this is an important subject and worthy of more community input and BOE consideration.

