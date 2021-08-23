Wichita Public Schools to require masks starting next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Upon recent guidance from state and local public health experts, Wichita Public Schools are going to require masks for all individuals ages three and up while indoors.

The mask mandate will begin Monday, August 30.

The number of staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wichita Public Schools is 51, while the total number of students who have tested positive is 194.

Out of 7,633 employees in Wichita Public Schools, 74 are currently in quarantine.

The decision to mandate masks come from the Board of Education meeting Monday, August 23. The board voted 6-0.

More information will be shared with Wichita Public School families tomorrow.