Wichita Public Schools to start school on Sept. 8

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USD 259 Board of Education voted to start the ’20-’21 school year on Sept. 8 during a meeting Thursday at noon.

The BOE had asked the calendar committee to make the change. Today, it looked over the new calendar and accepted the changes. The committee was able to satisfy all the required hours for students with the new calendar.

The superintendent says a team of about 40 people participated in the calendar committee. They were able to make up the lost school hours by moving teacher in-service days to the front of the school calendar and by removing snow/inclement weather days.

If there are any inclement weather days during the school year, the school district will have to consider remote learning on those days.

Parents do have three different options as to how students can attend school when it starts after Labor Day. Parents can choose onsite learning, remote, or an Education Academy.

The district said the most important thing for parents to remember is that all enrollment forms do need to be completely filled out regardless of which model of learning is chosen.

“Parents need to fill out every piece of paper that goes with that, even if you are doing my remote you still need to fill out the free and reduced lunch form,” said Wichita Public School Superintendent, Alicia Thompson. “If you don’t fill that out then we don’t get the funding needed to provide food.”

In addition, the district stressed how important it is for families to get students enrolled as soon as possible so they can determine how many students they will have this school year.

“Enroll and you can change your mind later, but just get enrolled so we know that you are coming,” said Thompson. “You can even enroll online.”

Thompson said if parents have questions or concerns they can call the hotline to address those. That number is: 973-4285.

LATEST STORIES: