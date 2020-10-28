Wichita Public Schools updating curbside meal distribution plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools said there will be additional changes to meal distributions starting the week of November 18.

The change in plans includes pre-ordering meals, to coincide with blended onsite students returning to school on November 9. The yellow tickets that were previously used for meal pick up will no longer be needed or accepted.

Meal distribution on November 12

Families will complete an online order form for meals. Orders for November 12 must be completed by November 5. Click here for the November 12 order form. Families will receive 4 days of meals this week.

Meal distribution starting on November 18

There will be additional changes to meal distributions starting the week of November 18. If students are attending school in person more than two days a week, they are not eligible for curbside meals.

Curbside School Meals will be distributed on Wednesdays. Meals will be given for days schools are in session.

are in session.

Meal distribution times have changed to include a daytime pickup option, along with a later evening pickup time, to better accommodate families.

evening pickup time, to better accommodate families.

evening pickup time, to better accommodate families. Families will order meals two weeks prior to the pick-up date. Order forms can be found at www.usd259.org/curbsidemeals. Once the order is placed, families will receive an email to be used as proof of order at the pick-up site.

Beginning November 18, families can pick up meals on Wednesdays at the following locations and times:

1 – 2 p.m. pick up sites:

• Hadley Middle School, 1101 Dougherty

• Hamilton Middle School, 1407 S. Broadway

• Pleasant Valley Middle School, 2220 W. 29th St. North

• Robinson Middle School, 328 N. Oliver

• Truesdell Middle School, 2464 S. Glenn



5:30 – 6:30 p.m. pick up sites:

• Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua

• Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor

• Marshall Middle School, 1520 Payne

• Northwest High School, 1220 N. Tyler

• South High School, 701 W. 33rd St. South

• West High School, 820 S. Osage

• WPS School Service Center, 3850 N. Hydraulic

The district will continue to evaluate the program and may make adjustments as needed during the school year.

