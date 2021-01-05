Wichita Public Schools virtual Showcase of Choices and Opportunities is January 7

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools will hold Showcase of Choices and Opportunities on January 7.

Using the platform BoothCentral, the district will have an evening of virtual interviews and live chats that will allow community members to learn more about magnet schools, high schools and other educational opportunities available to students. The live event will start at 5:15 p.m.

To register and attend the virtual showcase, visit http://bit.ly/WPSShowcase2021.

During the virtual Showcase, school representatives will be available for live video chat sessions from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and special programs, including Early Childhood Education, Career and Technical Education, Early College Academy and International Baccalaureate, will be highlighted through live, 10-minute segments during that time. For more information, including the Showcase schedule, visit www.usd259.org/magnet. Videos highlighting many choices and opportunities available in WPS will be running on the virtual event page all day.

Click here for more information.

Click here for Spanish translation.

