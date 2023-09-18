WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools wants help in shaping its new strategic plan.

USD 259 says the 2023 fall semester marks the final phase of WPS’ current Every Student Future Ready strategic plan.

“WPS has started the planning process for our new strategic plan focused on preparing each student to achieve readiness for life, college, and career through an innovative and impactful educational experience,” said USD 259.

The district is inviting parents and community members to share their thoughts and feedback on its new strategic goals at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Alvin E. Morris Administration Center, 903 S. Edgemoor. Spanish and Vietnamese interpreters will be available for families that prefer to engage in their home language.

WPS asks that you come prepared to answer questions using your mobile phone or other devices.

The feedback received will be included as part of Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld’s new strategic plan recommendation that will be brought to the Board of Education in November.