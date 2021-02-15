Wichita Public Schools will be remote Tuesday, Feb. 16, athletic competitions and practices postponed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools will transition to a full remote learning model Tuesday, February 16, based on projected dangerous windchills as well as the ability to safely clear all of our campuses in light of continuing snow through the day today.

The plan for Tuesday is as follows:

  • All studentwill log into Teams at their school’s start time and engage in a full day of remote learning.
  • Meals will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, and at the School Service Center’s Food Production Center at 37th and Hydraulic, entering from 37thNo advance registration is required for families to pick up meals today.
  • Athletic competitions and practices for Tuesday will be postponed. 

