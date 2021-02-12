Wichita Public Schools will transition to a full remote learning model today due to windchill

It's important that everyone stay weather aware over the next several days as dangerous cold and travel are expected. A Winter Storm Watch and Wind Chill Advisory have been issued for the area. Accumulating snow is likely and wind chills down to -15 to -30 will be possible.

Before conditions turn even worse we'll have another cloudy day. Even though points west were able to get some sun yesterday they'll cloud back up. We'll also hold on to the chance for a few flurries today. Highs will be colder in the single digits to low teens.