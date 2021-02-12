Wichita Public Schools will transition to a full remote learning model today due to windchill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools will transition to a full remote learning model today – Friday, February 12 – due to the intense cold windchill.
For more closings and delays click here.
The plan for today is as follows:
- All students will log into Teams at their school’s start time and engage in a full day of remote learning.
- Meals will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, and at the School Service Center’s Food Production Center at 37th and Hydraulic, entering from 37th No advance registration is required for families to pick up meals today.
- Athletic competitions scheduled for Friday night at our high schools will continue as scheduled.
For WPS employees:
It is important to note that all non-attendance centers will remain open (AMAC, SSC, IST, Dunbar and ISC).
- All non-attendance center personnel are expected to report to work as regularly scheduled. This includes FPC nutrition services employees.
For all schools:
- All school-based custodians, secretaries, clerks, school-based security and administrative personnel (principals and APs) – are expected to report to their buildings as regularly scheduled.
- All learning will be Students will log into Teams at their school’s start time and engage in a full day of remote learning.
- Teachers and paras may choose to teach from home or their classroom based on their need for technology access in order to fulfill their teaching duties. Teachers and paras will need to inform their principal of their teaching location.
- All substitutes scheduled for today should report to their assigned school location.
- School-based food service staff will not report.