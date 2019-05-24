Wichita Public Works monitoring Big Ditch after days of rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita-Valley Center Floodway, widely known as the Big Ditch, is flowing a little higher than usual thanks to all the rain this week.

“We’ve had so much rain that there has been some diversion into the floodway, and we are monitoring that also,” said Jim Hardesty, Interim Storm Water Division Manager with the City of Wichita.

Diversion from several rivers to help protect Wichita from flooding.

Hardesty says even with all the heavy rainfall, the Big Ditch is still far from capacity. He says it’s only at about eight feet right now, and it’s designed to hold close to 30 feet.

“The floodway is working completely as designed and everything seems to be looking ok,” said Hardesty.

The city says crews are working around the clock cleaning inlets and also keeping an eye on river levees.