WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is on day two of one of the largest snowstorms in recent memory. It has prompted a heavy response from the City of Wichita Public Works department in their treatment and management of the roads.

In a news conference on Thursday, Interim Assistant Director of Public Works Ben Nelson detailed what the city is doing to mitigate the snow on the roads and when Wichitans can expect them to be back to normal.

Nelson said that all 60 of the city’s trucks have been deployed since around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, which was just a few hours before the snow started coming down across the city. When the trucks are actively plowing, though, things tend to slow down.

“We have 60 plow trucks that have a material salt and sand spreader on the back. Those have been plowing and applying the material treatment,” Nelson said. “Whenever we have usually more than about two inches of snow, we have to put the plows down on the roadway, that slows down how quickly they can make it through the network of the primary streets that we treat.”

The “network” that Nelson talks about is the entirety of main streets and some side streets in the city. According to Nelson, the city’s plows roughly 1,500 miles of streets. This encompasses mainly the east, west, north, and south streets and highways in the city.

Then, there are roughly 300 miles of “collectors” roads, or roads that are used, but much less heavily than main roads like Seneca, Rock, or 21st. This also includes school routes.

That still leaves almost 3,100 miles of residential streets that are left untreated, Nelson said.

“A lot of times, a lot of things we’ve seen, people who have gotten stuck in snow, it’s been on those side streets, the residential streets, where it’s gotten six inches and then any sort of (snow) drifts, and that’s really where people are getting stuck more so than the primary streets,” Nelson said. “Obviously, it’s happened on primary streets as well, but probably less so than the drifts and untreated roads that they’re seeing on neighborhood streets.”

The main problem that this particular storm has given Public Works, Nelson said, has been the wind, which causes the snow to blow back onto the roads after the trucks go through them.

“One of the challenges with this storm that we haven’t had in recent storms was that really, really heavy wind,” Nelson said. “Because we would plow off snow, and then we’d come back hours later, and we’d have all this snow back right on the street again, even though we only had trace amounts of snow coming from the sky.”

As long as the wind stays down and temperatures can rise, Nelson said that he is hopeful they will have, “them out through the daytime hours tomorrow.”

Nelson said that because of the low temperatures, another issue that arises is the lack of effectiveness of the salt mixture that is being used to treat the roads.

“We have a sodium chloride compound that loses about 90% of its effectiveness once it gets below 10 degrees,” Nelson said. “We supplement that with a more effective treatment, type of salt, it’s a calcium chloride mix, that we’re able to supplement at these lower temperatures. So, we’re still able to get some level of melting, but it’s always a lot slower when it’s at 10 degrees or four degrees or six degrees.

Nelson reiterated that the problem is not understaffed. He said that the city is not short on any drivers and that all 60 of the trucks are in use. The biggest challenge has been Mother Nature throughout this entire process.

“Obviously, we have no control over weather conditions, right? We can control our response, we do absolutely everything in terms of the equipment and the manpower, and the material that we have available, and we’re always fully stocked and everything, but we’re so much at the mercy of weather on these events,” Nelson said. “And so, you can get a six-inch snowfall that’s immediately followed by sunshine. Within six hours, everything looks normal.”

Nelson said that there might be some patches with refreezing overnight but that they intend to have a “contingency force” on hand to help clear away any patches that might freeze over. He also urged drivers to remain cautious when they are on the roads, especially in the morning when regular traffic may not be able to break up any slick spots.

“People should be cautious tomorrow when they first drive in the morning,” Nelson said. “But we’re hopeful that conditions should be vastly improved by the end of the day tomorrow.”