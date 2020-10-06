Wichita radiologist: Despite COVID, do not skip your breast screenings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Women Imaging Specialists, the CDC-mandated deferral of routine screening exams in 2020 meant about 80,000 women who canceled or postponed their mammogram.

Even more recent studies show that could mean 36,000 missed cancer diagnoses in women and possibly even 5,000 deaths.

Those are statistics radiologist Dr. Michael Morrow just isn’t comfortable with.

“Not to downplay COVID or anything related to that, but we look at the risk of a delayed cancer diagnosis, is probably outweighing your risk of COVID,” Morrow said.

For Morrow, it’s personal. He lost his mother to breast cancer.

Depending on where you look for medical advice, you may find differing recommendations on when and how often women should get a mammogram. Morrow recommends annual screening for women beginning at age 40, a frequency he feels save the most lives and catches early cancer before they become invasive or spread.

“Its’ really important for women to look to themselves to what they want and how they best want to deal with this. Would they want to know as soon as the cancer came up? Are they fine waiting a little bit? Because we do miss a lot of cancers if you’re coming every other year,” Morrow said.

If you are nervous about coming into a clinic in the age of COVID, Morrow reiterates the precautions taken: waiting rooms are socially-distanced. People coming in are screened and all technicians are wearing face masks.

October is breast cancer awareness month.

