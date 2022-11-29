WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America.

The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken down into specifics like costs of eating out, the number of part-time jobs available, and post-educational opportunities.

WalletHub says due to the higher costs of education, other factors should also be weighed when deciding on where to attend college, like geographic location, a good cost of living, a fun social environment, as well as academic and economic opportunities. Wichita was ranked 7th worst among Large College Cities with populations of 300,000 or more.

Overall, Kansas is ranked 258 out of 415 cities, coming in below Stockton, California, but ahead of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It tied 60th among cities of the same size, with Tacoma, Washington, and Bloomington, Indiana.

Coming in first overall is Austin, Texas. Flint, Michigan, comes in dead last.

