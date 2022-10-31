WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita has ranked in the bottom 20 places for veterans to live.

That’s according to a list compiled by the website WalletHub. There are over 18 million veterans in the United States, many of whom face a variety of challenges after they leave the military.

While veterans have a lower unemployment rate than civilians, 2.7% compared to 3.4%, there are over 37,000 homeless veterans across the country. Despite government promises to provide health care as well as housing, employment, and educational assistance upon their return to civilian life, many veterans still have trouble getting access to housing, employment, and healthcare.

In order to determine what constituted the best or worst cities for veterans, WalletHub looked at 4 categories: employment, economy, quality of life, and health. They then used 20 different metrics to compare the 100 largest cities in the United States.

Wichita came in in the bottom 20% on the list. While the city ranked a strong 14 in economy, it scored 44 for employment, 94 for quality of life, and 84 for health.

That led to an overall score of 48.84, ranking it 81 out of 100 cities. Wichita came in between Los Angeles at 81 but beat out New York, which came in at 82.

To see the full rankings, and read the report, including the metrics used by WalletHub, and commentary from experts, click here.