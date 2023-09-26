WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A ranking of the “Best and Worst Cities for Women” shows Wichita ranks near the bottom out of 182 large cities in the U.S.

The report from the website WalletHub looks at 182 large cities across the country using 15 different metrics to rank each city. The metrics included factors such as income, unemployment rates, healthcare, and safety.

Wichita was ranked 149 out of 182 cities. However, Overland Park in the Kansas City metro area came in 8th in the nation.

Kansas City, Missouri, was ranked 125. Omaha ranked 102 and Lincoln 124.

Oklahoma City received a ranking of 132, while Tulsa came in below Wichita at 168. In Colorado, Denver is ranked 28, Aurora 47, and Colorado Springs 65.

To view the report and see a breakdown of the metrics used to rank each city, click here.