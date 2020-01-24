Wichita ranks No. 3 best small airport in USA Today’s poll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita won the No. 3 ranking in the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice award for Best Small Airport.

Wichita was one of just 20 airports chosen to compete in the contest from about 500 airports. The airport was selected by experts in the travel industry, who cited that Wichita was picked because of high passenger approval ratings, especially for its parking facilities, ease of security, cleanliness, rental car facilities and concessions in the relatively new terminal. The airport also scores points for its high percentage of on-time departures.

In order to be considered a small airport in this poll, airports had to serve less than 10 million passengers per year. Wichita serves about 1.7 million passengers. The ranking is based on the number of votes an airport received.

The top 10 airports ranked as follows:

1. Huntsville International Airport

2. T.F. Green Airport (Providence)

3. Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

4. Piedmont Triad International Airport

5. Bangor International Airport

6. Long Island MacArthur Airport

7. Indianapolis International Airport

8. Paine Field

9. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

10. Long Beach Airport

