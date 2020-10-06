Wichita real estate developers see business double during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While the pandemic has been detrimental to some businesses, the home development industry has seen a spike in people wanting to build new homes.

“There was a lull of activity, and then all of a sudden, the market kind of went nuts,” said Jack Ritchie, owner of Ritchie Development. “It exploded.”

Business for some developers like Ritchie have gone up quite up bit.

“Our business right now is about double what it was last year,” said Paul Gray, owner of Paul Gray Homes.

The reason is homeowners are wanting more space, home offices, larger outdoor spaces, and even more room for relatives.

“People who spend more time in their homes, think more about their homes,” said Gray. “They think about the space.”

“They realized that their current situation wasn’t working well for them,” said Ritchie.

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce has seen some businesses hit pretty hard but said this is a positive sign for our economy.

“It’s a positive sign in many respects for the recovery that we will see in the next months and years because of this,” said Gary Plummer, president of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Officials said this boom could also help local suppliers.

“Items like appliances, furniture, sub-contractors like the irrigation system in the yard, and all the other specialists that work for the housing industry all will see reaction from that,” said Plummer.

While lumber prices have sky-rocketed in recent weeks, developers said they don’t see a slow down in building new homes any time soon.

“People are taking the money that maybe they were using for vacation and other things that they would go out and do, and now they are investing it into the new hub and the new hub is your house,” said Ritchie.

Developers said they are seeing people mostly want to build brand new homes. They said buyers are not able to find what they’re looking for in older homes and there aren’t as many houses on the market.

“While housing is increasing and demand on construction, part of that is because there’s not a lot of supply on the resale market,” said Gray.

WSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research will have its Kansas Economic Outlook Conference on Oct. 8. That is when we could find out how this pandemic has affected Wichita’s economy.

