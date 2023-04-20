WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has received a $191 million loan from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan will go to the Public Works Department. It will be used to upgrade the city’s wastewater facilities and reduce nutrient contribution to the Arkansas River and Mississippi River Basin.

Receipt of the loan was applauded by Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, as well as Congressman Ron Estes.

“Access to clean water is critical for Kansas communities and their long-term success,” says Sen. Moran in a news release. “Improving and updating Wichita’s water system is an important investment in the future of our state. This project will create new jobs for the community and sustain future growth as the City of Wichita continues to expand.”

“I applaud the work of our Wichita city leaders and their advocacy for improvements in the wastewater treatment facility,” says Sen. Marshall. “This investment will ensure that all residents continue to have access to clean, safe drinking water. The project will improve water quality in the Arkansas River and Mississippi River Basin, building upon the city’s efforts to improve water quality across Wichita from all water and wastewater systems.”

“Clean water is essential for families, businesses, and economic growth in our region, and this loan for Wichita’s Biological Nutrient Removal Improvements Program will be helpful in securing water infrastructure for today and years to come,” says Rep. Estes.

The loan will also be used to upgrade the aging water infrastructure and prepare for the future growth of the city. It will also address odor complaints about current facilities.

The projects are expected to create around 1,250 new jobs in the Wichita area.