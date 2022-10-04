WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mid-America All-Indian Museum is hosting a celebration Saturday honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Monday, October 10, has been officially declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wichita, following the reading of a proclamation at Tuesday’s Wichita City Council meeting. Saturday’s event is being organized by the Native American Community Resource Coalition.

It will begin at 1 p.m. with the Trail of Tears memorial. It starts with a blessing, a reading of the proclamation from the City, and a walk around the drum on the back grounds of the museum. The walk honors those who suffered during the Trail of Tears and helps ensure what happened is remembered.

There will also be games and activities for children, and Community Resource and Health Stations will be providing flu vaccinations and COVID-19 boosters, along with health screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure, and HIV.

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day events are hosted by the Native American Community Resource Coalition, which includes American Indian Council, Ascension Living Hope, Native American Elders Council, Native American Parents Advisory Council, Greater Wichita Cherokee Community, Hunter Health, Wichita Indian United Methodist Church, Southwind Native American Church, Kansas Department for Children and Families, Kaw Nation CCDF, USD 259 Native American Indian Education Program, MMIW Wichita-KS Chapter, Mid-America All-Indian Museum and Wichita Kansas Intertribal Warrior Society.