WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the American Red Cross, 2,000 people have sought shelter in the Maui area, and another 2,000 at the Maui airport.

Two Red Cross volunteers from Wichita have left and are on their way to Maui. They will be assisting with setting up shelters. Many are without a place to sleep, leaving the assembly of temporary shelters as a number one priority.

“Opening up shelters, making sure people have a safe place to stay. That they have food and water, that they have the emotional and psychological support that they need after these fires,” said Matt Trotter, regional communications director of Oklahoma and Kansas for the American Red Cross.

Other locals still here in Wichita are planning fundraisers to aid in Maui relief. Chef Aki’s Noble House Food has been around the area since 2013. He was finally able to get in contact with his aunt and uncle, who live above the town of Lahaina in Maui. They are safe.

He will now pivot his attention to setting up a fundraiser through his restaurant business that serves authentic Hawaiian food. He warns others that want to help Maui to be cautious of scams.

“Just the safety of everybody and making sure that, if you send something, make sure it goes to the right people, that’s my biggest concern, send money somewhere, and it might not get where you think it’s going,” said Aki.

For those looking to get reconnected with loved ones in Maui, they are encouraged to call 1-800-RedCross, select four, and then Hawaiian Fires.

To donate to the Red Cross and aid in their Maui relief, visit their website here. You can also text Red Cross to 90999 to make a $10 donation.