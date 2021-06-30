Wichita releases Fourth of July-related closures and special hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours over the Fourth of July holiday.
Closed Saturday, July 3: CityArts and Mid-America All-Indian Museum.
Closed Sunday, July 4: Wichita Public Library locations, Botanica, Cowtown, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts and the Animal Shelter.
Closed Monday, July 5: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, CityArts, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, WATER Center and Brooks Landfill.
There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, July 5.
Special Hours During the Holiday Weekend:
- O.J. Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with rides from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 and open regular hours on Monday, July 5;
- Golf Wichita Courses will be open from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5;
- Wichita Public Pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 and regular hours on Monday, July 5;
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 for rentals and regular hours on Monday, July 5;
- Botanica will be open regular hours on Monday, July 5;
- The Animal Shelter will be open during regular hours on Monday, July 5.