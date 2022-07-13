WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says the 2023-24 Proposed City Budget and 2023-32 Proposed Capital Improvement Program (CIP) documents are available for viewing now online.
Complete copies of each document may be downloaded from the links below.
• 2023-2024 Proposed Budget
• 2023-2032 Proposed Capital Improvement Program
2023-2024 Budget Highlights
- Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing. Revenue forecasts for sales tax, interest earnings, motor vehicle taxes, and other revenues been revised upward.
- Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is used. The City of Wichita has been allocated $72.4 million. Twenty percent of that funding is expected to support the operating budget. Vacant positions are being filled in response to the pandemic and funded in the 2023-2024 Proposed Budget.
- The mill levy rate is unchanged. The 2023 budget is based on an estimated mill levy rate equal to last year’s rate. This is the 29th consecutive year that the mill levy has remained stable.
- Fire optimization initiatives are funded. The Fire Department will leverage data to optimize deployment of staff and equipment. The 2023-2024 Budget includes funding to implement recommendations.
- Library late fees are eliminated. This initiative will promote equity in library usage, particularly for children. Additionally, the budget for library materials is increased to support online materials and the library of things.
- Tree planting is promoted. The 2022-2023 Budget includes the flexibility to plant trees by contractors or in-house crews.
- Park amenities and open spaces are funded at higher levels. Increased mowing costs are budgeted, as well as the transition of drinking fountains to hydration stations in the core area.
- Walkability is enhanced. Funding in the Signs & Signals budget is added for the marking of crosswalks every two years.
- Development is supported. Planning staff is added to assist with record-level case loads and two TIF districts are added.
- Reserves are maintained at appropriate levels. The Budget includes General Fund reserves of $42.6 million, which is greater than 10% of projected expenditures, in accordance with City Council policy.
2023-2032 CIP Highlights
- Projects are aligned to the long-term Community Investments Plan. The CIP includes over 69% of funding aligned to the “very high” priority areas in the Community Investments Plan. Projects are consistent with strategies based on the City’s mission, including projects to keep Wichita safe, provide conditions for living well, grow the economy and build dependable infrastructure.
- Over $18 million of improvements are planned over the next ten years for Century II. The City is committed to maintaining this cultural icon. The building’s new operator has worked with a local consultant and Public Works staff to identify critical maintenance needs which are fully funded in the 2023-2032 CIP.
- Debt levels will increase in the short-term (but within benchmark levels) and will decrease towards the end of the ten-year planning horizon. Total debt is expected to rise, consistent with spending plans developed over the past few years. However, this debt is projected to be managed within benchmark levels before declining in the latter years of the planning period.
- Local Sales Tax funding is used primarily for streets, with some funding used for bridges and freeways. Beginning in 2021, sales tax funding was shifted to streets, now funding $403 million of street and bridge projects in the CIP. Current freeway allocations are primarily used to leverage state resources.
- America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) revenues will fund $33.3 million in projects. ARPA funding will be used to renovate and expand four branch libraries, construct two police sub-stations and purchase mission-critical fire communications and records infrastructure.
- To support public safety strategies, nearly $149 million is included. The CIP includes $108.5 million to support fire emergency response strategies, including funding for fire trucks and related equipment, new fire stations, equipment and facility upgrades. There is also $40.3 million in funding to support police response strategies, including replacement of four police stations, and $45 million allocated for nine fire stations.
- Street pavement maintenance efforts are emphasized, with a total of $141 million included in the CIP. Total annual funding will rise from $12 million in 2023 to $15.5 million by 2032. In addition, $31 million is provided to fund the paving of dirt streets throughout the city spread over ten years.
- Funding for Bicycle and Pedestrian improvement projects totals over $42 million, including $2.2 million for extension of the Prairie Sunset Trail. These projects are consistent with recommendations by the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board and are coordinated with other CIP projects.
- Over $14.9 million is included to fund public art associated with capital projects. This funding has been embedded in project budgets identified in coordination with the Design Council, with additional funding that is not yet specifically assigned to projects being held in reserve.
- Over $35 million is used to fund projects to enhance the livability of Wichita. These projects include branch library improvements, LW Clapp master plan implementation, and dog park improvements