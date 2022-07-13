WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says the 2023-24 Proposed City Budget and 2023-32 Proposed Capital Improvement Program (CIP) documents are available for viewing now online.

Complete copies of each document may be downloaded from the links below.

2023-2024 Budget Highlights

Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing. Revenue forecasts for sales tax, interest earnings, motor vehicle taxes, and other revenues been revised upward.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is used. The City of Wichita has been allocated $72.4 million. Twenty percent of that funding is expected to support the operating budget. Vacant positions are being filled in response to the pandemic and funded in the 2023-2024 Proposed Budget.

The mill levy rate is unchanged. The 2023 budget is based on an estimated mill levy rate equal to last year’s rate. This is the 29th consecutive year that the mill levy has remained stable.

Fire optimization initiatives are funded. The Fire Department will leverage data to optimize deployment of staff and equipment. The 2023-2024 Budget includes funding to implement recommendations.

Library late fees are eliminated. This initiative will promote equity in library usage, particularly for children. Additionally, the budget for library materials is increased to support online materials and the library of things.

Tree planting is promoted. The 2022-2023 Budget includes the flexibility to plant trees by contractors or in-house crews.

Park amenities and open spaces are funded at higher levels. Increased mowing costs are budgeted, as well as the transition of drinking fountains to hydration stations in the core area.

Walkability is enhanced. Funding in the Signs & Signals budget is added for the marking of crosswalks every two years.

Development is supported. Planning staff is added to assist with record-level case loads and two TIF districts are added.

Reserves are maintained at appropriate levels. The Budget includes General Fund reserves of $42.6 million, which is greater than 10% of projected expenditures, in accordance with City Council policy.

2023-2032 CIP Highlights