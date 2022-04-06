WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The district attorney’s office alleges that the owner of a home repair and maintenance business in Wichita violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA).

District Attorney Marc Bennett said a customer complained about services they had paid for from OneSource Home Services LLC. As a result, the DA’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Eric Keith, the company’s president.

The investigators said they found that Keith was not properly licensed, failed to pull required permits, and failed to complete the services billed to the customer.

According to Bennett, Keith denied violating the KCPA, but he did accept a consent judgment to settle the matter.

Under the agreement, Keith is to pay more than $32,000 in civil penalties, investigative expenses and court costs. He has already provided a full refund of $4,400 to the customer.

Bennett said Keith also promised to become properly licensed before engaging in future contracting business and will perform an audit on work already completed to make sure inspections would occur if required by the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD).

Under the consent judgment, Keith cannot engage in deceptive or unconscionable acts and must cooperate with any future complaints during a 24-month probationary period.

Judge Stephen Ternes approved the agreement on March 17.

The District Attorney reminds residents that contractors for many residential projects must be qualified and licensed, in their own name, by MABCD. Work may also require permits.

Anyone engaging in door-to-door sales or offering their services outside of their place of business is also required to provide customers specific oral and duplicate written notices that they can cancel their contract within three days.

Some trades have additional duties, for example, roofers are required to register with the Attorney General’s Office.