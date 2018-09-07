Wichita residents gather to seek ways to stop violence in the city Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Violent crime in Wichita is on the rise.

Thursday night, dozens of community members, activists and police officers came together to talk about what can be done to fix the problem.

The event was put on by City Councilman Brandon Johnson. And one of tonight's speakers was Cortney Holloway.

Cortney was shot multiple times last year at a Kansas Department of Revenue office in Wichita.

"I want them to be able to understand how people are affected," said Cortney Holloway at the event focused on stopping violence in Wichita. "Because it wasn't just... I was shot and I was hurt physically but my wife, my boys, my mother, my entire family we all suffered."

"If there's one thing that I've seen in all these investigations that I've been involved in, we have a lot of children that don't have any structure growing up," added WPD officer Watson.

Residents discussed discipline, cooperation and education along with creating positive programs for children and young adults.