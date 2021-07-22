Wichita residents invited to help name new community center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents are encouraged to help select a name for the new community center under construction at the current Evergreen Branch Library, 2601 N. Arkansas.

Earlier this year, residents had the opportunity to submit naming recommendations for the community center through an online and paper survey. The Library Board of Directors, serving as the Naming Advisory Committee for this project, narrowed the list down to its top recommendations and are now gathering resident feedback before making a final decision this fall.

The five recommendations under consideration are:

El Norte (translates to “the north” in Spanish; the community center is located in the historic North End) Arteaga (for Cirilo Arteaga, a community member known for creating a recreation center in the El Pueblo neighborhood) El Pueblo (translates to “the village” in Spanish; the community center is located in the El Pueblo neighborhood of the North End) Evergreen (current name of the library and neighborhood resource center; exemplifies the idea of “always growing”) Adelante (translates to “go ahead” or “move forward” in Spanish; the resources and services provided in the community center will advance residents of the North End)

Residents may click here to complete the ranked-choice voting survey to place the top five recommendations in order from their most favorite to their least. The results from this survey will guide the Naming Advisory Committee in its discussion to select the name that will go before City Council for approval in October.

Note: the recommendation with the highest rank from the public does not constitute a winning selection by the Naming Advisory Committee.