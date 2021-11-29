Wichita residents who have a suspended driver’s license can get free help this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Legal Services, in collaboration with the City of Wichita and the Wichita Bar Association, will host a legal clinic to assist Wichita area residents who are facing issues with their driver’s licenses.

Data collected shows that more than 200,000 Kansans have suspended licenses, and about half of those people are in Sedgwick County.

The free in-person clinic will take place Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Center 1914 E. 11th St N. Suite B, Wichita. The clinic will focus on helping drivers whose licenses are suspended due to unpaid traffic ticket fines, fees and court costs.

Attorneys will offer direction on whatever issues the drivers are facing with their licenses. Clinic participants will be set on a pathway to full license reinstatement.

For more information, call 1-800-723-6953.