Wichita restaurant on the brink of closure reopens after community support

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This weekend Gabby’s Peruvian Restaurant is welcoming its customers back. Earlier this month the local restaurant was on the brink of closing after months of financial hardship due to the pandemic.

“We was really, really dead. We didn’t have too many clients and that’s why we decided to close,” the restaurant’s owner Gabby Kruskamp said.

After serving the community for five years, customers rallied behind the restaurant.

“It was wonderful, wonderful! We have a lot a lot of customers waiting sometimes for an hour to get their orders,” Kruskamp said.

Regulars like Derly Apaza stepped in to help.

“The whole idea of helping out came about because of how busy they got and so I was like okay, you need a hand, I’ll lend a hand,” he said.

Those helpings hands landed the Peru native a job after years of eating there.

“It’s been great. It’s been overwhelming people come in and asking here please do not close the business. We love your food. You’re the best restaurant we’ve ever had,” Apaza said.

The overwhelming support from the community is keeping the business and culture alive.

“I’m so happy that they’re open! I love this place. I’m half Peruvian so it is authentic Peruvian food and its the only one here right now,” Veronica Cueva said.

“This is our first time but we are enjoying it very much the food is amazing,” another customer said .

Gabby’s says its team will continue to serve the food and hope the good times last.

“We’re just trying to stay open and keep people happy. It’s really hard for restaurant to stay open but with the support of the people it’s very important for us,” Apaza said.

“I really really want to say thank you to everybody,” Kruskamp said.

For the time being, Gabby’s is only open on weekends. They are offering delivery, to-go orders, and limited seating indoors.

