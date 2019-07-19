Wichita restaurant owner embraces heat, humidity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rain or shine, freezing or an excessive heat warning, you’ll find Jeremy Snyder outside his restaurant on South Broadway behind a grill with smoke rolling out the top and sides.

Snyder owns Broadway Burgers and BBQ and grills meats every day.

“Actually, the heat helps us out a little bit. The same ribs that take us six hours to get done in the winter take about two hours, three hours in the summer,” Snyder said.

Snyder uses less wood to cook the meat because the temperatures keep the grill hot.

“I’m sure a lot of restaurant owners know it’s a lot more expensive to run it in the summertime. Heating the place is a lot cheaper than cooling it down so it costs me an extra $800, $900 in the summertime to keep my guests happy compared to winter,” Snyder said.

Additionally, the restaurant goes through more beverages in the summertime with guests coming in to beat the heat.

While many are dreading the next three days of expected triple digits, Snyder will be embracing it.

“No, no I don’t mind. You gotta take what’s given to you,” Snyder said.