Wichita resumes use of chalk to reinforce parking rules

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is again using chalk to mark tires as part of parking enforcement rules.

The practice was suspended after an appeal judge ruled the procedure unconstitutional. The reasoning compared it to entering a property without a search warrant.

However, Kansas is not part of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals which covers Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennesse, making the decision is non-binding in Wichita.

