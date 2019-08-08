River Riders just one of seven possible team names for Wichita Baseball 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita River Riders is just one of seven possible team names for Wichita Baseball 2020. Next year, the New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Miami Marlins Triple-A Minor League team, will be relocated to our city.

This morning, the team changed their Facebook and Twitter accounts to show one possible name and new logo for the team.

Lou Schwechheimer said a new possible name will be released every two weeks.

We want to know what do you think of the River Riders?

The first possible name for the Wichita Baseball 2020 team has been released:Wichita River Riders ⚾️What do you think? Vote in the poll below ⤵️ Posted by KSN TV on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Let the Names Begin!!!!! Now that everyone is awake, here is how we are going to begin rollin' out some potential identities. Huge thanks to @Annika Wooton – Miss Kansas 2019 for helping us with this process. Want to see Todd Radom work? Checkout ToddRadom.com. #RepYour2020 Posted by Wichita Baseball 2020 on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Right now, work on the team’s new stadium is progressing. On Wednesday, the last structural steel beam on Wichita’s new $75 million stadium was hoisted and wrestled into place. The stadium will have seating for 10,000 and 14 private luxury suites.

Schwechheimer said that the team, which will control scheduling at the stadium, has set an ambitious goal of 200 events there each year. Those include 77 baseball games.

The team is in talks with the owners of the Wichita Thunder to play an outdoor hockey game each year.