Wichita Riverfest 2021: A complete guide to concerts, river events, tickets and more

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The second half of Riverfest starts Thursday, Sept. 30 and goes until Oct. 3.

The festival will have concerts, festival traditions, river events and food. The setup for the festival began earlier this week.

Admission buttons are $10 for adults and are available at Wichita area QuikTrip stores. Buttons for children 6-12 are $5 and are available at the festival. Children five and under are admitted free.

“We hear you, citizens of Wichita! We know you are ready to party,” said interim President and CEO Ann Keefer. “Creating an event on this scale during a pandemic has been an unprecedented challenge for our organization, but our staff has been determined to keep the Riverfest tradition alive. We are so grateful to our generous sponsors and dedicated volunteers who have made this event possible.”

Here is a schedule of events:

Daily Fun:

Ackerman’s Backyard , Thurs.: 5-10 p.m.; Fri., 5-11 p.m.; Sat.: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sun.: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., at A. Price Woodard Park. Snap a photo in the giant Admiral’s Chair, grab a cool beverage and a shady spot by the river to watch the Cardboard Regatta or Cowboy Bathtub Races, play lawn games, do yoga at sunset and more!

offers secured bicycle parking at Ackerman’s Backyard, sponsored by Wichita Federal Credit Union and KMUW. Wichita Eagle Medallion Hunt , ends Friday, Oct. 1, or when the medallion is located. Daily clues at Kansas.com will lead to a Sedgwick County location to find the medallion. Clues will be available at about 7 a.m. each day. Sponsored by The Wichita Eagle.

, an interactive challenge for festival participants. Download the Wichita Riverfest 2021 app to capture QR codes at specific locations throughout the festival. Players who collect all 10 codes will be entered in a drawing to win$500. Sponsored by Meritrust Credit Union. Helicopter rides , Thurs.-Fri.: 5-8:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. McLean & Douglas $40 per person with your Riverfest button.

, Thurs.-Fri: 5-7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Cruises depart under the Douglas Street Bridge. Free with your Riverfest button. Hot Air Balloons , Thurs. 5:15-6:15 p.m.: Balloons will attempt to launch; Fri., 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Balloons will inflate and glow; Sat., 5:15-6:15 p.m.: Balloons will inflate and glow; Sun., 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Balloons will attempt to launch. This event is dependent upon weather conditions.

, Daily 8-8:45 p.m. Be captivated by the beauty of these amazing fire performers, from hypnotic fire dancers to edge-of-your-seat fire-eaters. Sunset Yoga , stretch outdoors in Ackerman’s Backyard as the sun sets over the river!

, stretch outdoors in Ackerman’s Backyard as the sun sets over the river! Live at the Food Court Stage: Performances daily: visit WichitaRiverfest.com to see a list of the acts.

Events for Thursday, Sept. 30:

Admiral’s Breakfast , the official opening of Riverfest, presented by Legacy Bank, Hyatt Regency Wichita and The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com. Past Admirals Windwagon Smith host this traditional breakfast to celebrate 2020-21’s Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVII, Clay Bastian. From 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. at Century II Convention Hall. This event is the final fundraiser for Riverfest 2021, with tickets available for $15 per person or $130 for tables of 10. Reservations are encouraged; call (316) 267-2817. Sponsored by Hyatt Regency Wichita, McCownGordon, and Kansas Gas Service. Brought to you by 104.5 The Fox.

, enter without a button to eat at the Quantum Credit Union Food Court from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., thanks to Professional Engineering Consultants. A City Where I Belong , 5-7 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place, 121 E. Douglas; River rock painting, free with your button

, 5-7 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place, 121 E. Douglas; River rock painting, free with your button A Salute to Military , 5:30-6 p.m. on the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza.

, 5:30-6 p.m. on the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza. Spirit AeroSystems presents Flatland Cavalry , 6-10 p.m., Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza. Brought to you by KFDI. 6 p.m.: Mountain Deer Revival; 7:30 p.m.: KatieJo; 9 p.m.: Flatland Cavalry

, 6-10 p.m., Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza. Brought to you by KFDI. 6 p.m.: Mountain Deer Revival; 7:30 p.m.: KatieJo; 9 p.m.: Flatland Cavalry Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness , alternative concert at WAVE, 650 E. 2nd Street. Brought to you by Alt 107.3. 5:15 p.m.: opening act TBA; 7:45 p.m.: Aunty Social; 9:30 p.m.: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

, alternative concert at WAVE, 650 E. 2nd Street. Brought to you by Alt 107.3. 5:15 p.m.: opening act TBA; 7:45 p.m.: Aunty Social; 9:30 p.m.: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. Tribal Roots, Inside Hip Hop, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., late night dance party at WAVE, 650 E. 2nd Street.

Events for Friday, Oct. 1:

, enter without a button to eat at the Quantum Credit Union Food Court from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., thanks to Professional Engineering Consultants. Big Boi , concert, on the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza. Brought to you by Channel 963. 3:15 p.m.: Keo & Them; 4:45 p.m.: Rudy Love, Jr. with guest Le Khoa; 7:15 p.m.: Tank and The Bangas; 9 p.m.: Big Boi

, concert, on the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza. Brought to you by Channel 963. 3:15 p.m.: Keo & Them; 4:45 p.m.: Rudy Love, Jr. with guest Le Khoa; 7:15 p.m.: Tank and The Bangas; 9 p.m.: Big Boi The Steel Woods , country rock concert at WAVE 650 E. 2nd Street. Brought to you by KWLS. 4:15 p.m.: Opening act TBA; 5:45 p.m.: John R. Miller; 7:15 p.m.: Anna Vaus; 9 p.m.: The Steel Woods.

, country rock concert at WAVE 650 E. 2nd Street. Brought to you by KWLS. 4:15 p.m.: Opening act TBA; 5:45 p.m.: John R. Miller; 7:15 p.m.: Anna Vaus; 9 p.m.: The Steel Woods. Ever-Changing Community Wall , 5-8 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place. Painter Sheldon Draper invites the public to join him as he paints the Ever-Changing Community Mural.

, 5-8 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place. Painter Sheldon Draper invites the public to join him as he paints the Ever-Changing Community Mural. Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade in REVERSE! , 6-7:30 p.m. Enter at William and Market to line up and drive through the parade entries staged on Main.

, 6-7:30 p.m. Enter at William and Market to line up and drive through the parade entries staged on Main. Tribal Roots, Inside Drum & Bass, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., late night dance party at WAVE, 650 E. 2nd Street.

Events for Saturday, Oct. 2:

A City Where I Belong , 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place, 121 E. Douglas; River rock painting, free with your button.

, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place, 121 E. Douglas; River rock painting, free with your button. Generation Graffitti Bomb with Rob Lewis , 10:30 a.m. to noon at Chainlink Gallery Place, 121 E. Douglas. Artist Rob Lewis and residents of Comfort Care Homes paint the Ever-Changing Community Mural Wall.

, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Chainlink Gallery Place, 121 E. Douglas. Artist Rob Lewis and residents of Comfort Care Homes paint the Ever-Changing Community Mural Wall. Wichita Pug Rescue , 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Ackerman’s Backyard. Donate to get a puppy smooch at the Pug Kissing Booth or get your fortune told by The Magnificent Zelda.

, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Ackerman’s Backyard. Donate to get a puppy smooch at the Pug Kissing Booth or get your fortune told by The Magnificent Zelda. Funnel Cake Eating Contest , noon at the Quantum Credit Union Food Court Stage. Email revert@maanradio.com by 5 p.m., Oct. 1 to compete for prizes. Sponsored by KQAM/KGSO.

, noon at the Quantum Credit Union Food Court Stage. Email revert@maanradio.com by 5 p.m., Oct. 1 to compete for prizes. Sponsored by KQAM/KGSO. Generation Graffitti Bomb with Rob Lewis , 1-2:30 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place, 121 E. Douglas. Artist Rob Lewis teaches spray paint techniques.

, 1-2:30 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place, 121 E. Douglas. Artist Rob Lewis teaches spray paint techniques. Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social , 1-3 p.m. at Douglas and Water. Enjoy a complimentary bowl of Hiland Dairy ice cream served by the Wichita Wagonmasters.

, 1-3 p.m. at Douglas and Water. Enjoy a complimentary bowl of Hiland Dairy ice cream served by the Wichita Wagonmasters. Portrait with the Admiral , 2-3 p.m. on Kennedy Plaza. Get a photo with Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVII Clay Bastian.

, 2-3 p.m. on Kennedy Plaza. Get a photo with Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVII Clay Bastian. Cowboy Bathtub Races , Tubs launched at 2:30 p.m. Race and costume contest start at 3 p.m. Location: Arkansas River at Douglas Street Bridge. This event is one you won’t want to miss as teams race the Arkansas River in stock tanks! Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers as well as Best Decorated tank and costumes. To enter a team, visit WichitaRiverfest.com. Brought to you by KWLS.

, Tubs launched at 2:30 p.m. Race and costume contest start at 3 p.m. Location: Arkansas River at Douglas Street Bridge. This event is one you won’t want to miss as teams race the Arkansas River in stock tanks! Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers as well as Best Decorated tank and costumes. To enter a team, visit WichitaRiverfest.com. Brought to you by KWLS. Fidelity Bank presents Fitz & The Tantrums , 3-10:30 p.m. at the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza. Brought to you by The BUZZ. 3 p.m.: Yasmin Nur; 4:30 p.m.: Fox Royale; 6 p.m.: Wildermiss; 7 p.m.: The Seratones; 9 p.m.: Fitz and The Tantrums.

, 3-10:30 p.m. at the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza. Brought to you by The BUZZ. 3 p.m.: Yasmin Nur; 4:30 p.m.: Fox Royale; 6 p.m.: Wildermiss; 7 p.m.: The Seratones; 9 p.m.: Fitz and The Tantrums. Fiesta Del Rio concert, 3-10:30 p.m. at WAVE 650 E. 2nd Street. Brought to you by Radio Lobo. Opening acts TBA, DJ and headliners Groupo ICC and Los Dos De La S.

concert, 3-10:30 p.m. at WAVE 650 E. 2nd Street. Brought to you by Radio Lobo. Opening acts TBA, DJ and headliners Groupo ICC and Los Dos De La S. Capitol Federal Fireworks , directly following the Fitz and The Tantrum concert or 10:45 p.m., whichever comes first.

, directly following the Fitz and The Tantrum concert or 10:45 p.m., whichever comes first. Tribal Roots, Inside Drum & Bass, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., late night dance party at WAVE, 650 E. 2nd Street

Events for Sunday, Oct. 3:

Riverfest Classic Car Show , 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Douglas and Main. Sponsored by Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Douglas and Main. Sponsored by Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Wichita Pug Rescue , 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Ackerman’s Backyard. Donate to get a puppy smooch at the Pug Kissing Booth or get your fortune told by The Magnificent Zelda.

, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Ackerman’s Backyard. Donate to get a puppy smooch at the Pug Kissing Booth or get your fortune told by The Magnificent Zelda. A City Where I Belong , Noon to 4 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place, 121 E. Douglas; River rock painting, free with your button.

, noon to 3 p.m. at the Quantum Credit Union Food Court. Wichita’s own Injoy Fountain, star of “The Voice” and more, will host this musical event. STEM City , Noon- 5 p.m. at Exploration Place. This is the place to explore, engage and experience the cool factors of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

, Noon- 5 p.m. at Exploration Place. This is the place to explore, engage and experience the cool factors of science, technology, engineering, art and math. Cardboard Regatta , Vessel Construction; 1:15-2:45 p.m.: Launch: 3 p.m. Location: Under the Douglas Street Bridge. Build a river-worthy vessel with cardboard, duct tape, pool noodles and a box cutter. No team size limit, but at least one team member (ages 12 or older) must ride in the vessel. Awards for fastest time, best design and most spectacular sinking. Enter at WichitaRiverfest.com. $20 per team. Brought to you by 102.1 The Bull.

, Vessel Construction; 1:15-2:45 p.m.: Launch: 3 p.m. Location: Under the Douglas Street Bridge. Build a river-worthy vessel with cardboard, duct tape, pool noodles and a box cutter. No team size limit, but at least one team member (ages 12 or older) must ride in the vessel. Awards for fastest time, best design and most spectacular sinking. Enter at WichitaRiverfest.com. $20 per team. Brought to you by 102.1 The Bull. DJ Carbon Dance Party , 3-4:30 p.m. at the Quantum Credit Union Food Court Stage.

, 3-10 p.m. on the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza. 3 p.m.: Cody Moore; 4:15 p.m.: Dustin Arbuckle & Matt Woods; 5:30 p.m.: Uche; 7 p.m.: Katy Guillen and The Drive; 8:45 p.m.: Dustin & The Hay-Nations Brought to you by KEYN Heavy Metal Meltdown , concert at WAVE, 650 E. 2nd Street. Brought to you by T95. 5 p.m.: Bummer; 6 p.m.: Not Cops; 7 p.m.: Sutphin; 8 p.m.: Concubine; 0 p.m.: Virgins.

, concert at WAVE, 650 E. 2nd Street. Brought to you by T95. 5 p.m.: Bummer; 6 p.m.: Not Cops; 7 p.m.: Sutphin; 8 p.m.: Concubine; 0 p.m.: Virgins. Tallgrass Film Shorts, 7 p.m. in Ackerman’s Backyard. Short films under the stars.

You can also view the schedule online at wichitariverfest.com and on the Wichita Riverfest 2021 app that is available for Android and Apple products.