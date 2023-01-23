WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfest 2023 is still more than four months away, but one of the first events has already happened — the choosing of the artwork that will grace admission buttons and posters.

Monday morning, Wichita Festivals Inc. unveiled a poster designed by Adam Anderson of Gardner Design. The poster features a lot of blue, red and gold tones. The images are of sunshine, fireworks, Admiral Windwagon Smith, runners and water events.

“We wanted something that was very fun and bright but illustrated the individual elements that flow together and connect,” Anderson said. “It’s the idea of how Riverfest is not just one thing but all of these activities and the Wichita community that comes together to make it flow. The sun is hugging everything and pulling everyone in through the various activities that bring us all together at the festival.”

Riverfest 2023 is June 2-10.

A Riverfest button allows admission for all nine days of the festival. Adult buttons for ages 11 and up are available at the early-bird price of $10 when purchased online starting April 17-May 7.

Starting Monday, May 8, buttons will be available at area QuikTrip locations: $15 for adults and $5 for children. Kids five years old and younger get in free.