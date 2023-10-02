WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals on Monday announced that it is time for submissions for the 2024 Riverfest poster contest.

The contest runs from now until Friday, Nov. 17.

2023 Riverfest button designs (KSN Photo)

Artists 18 years of age and older are eligible to participate. They must submit a comprehensive layout of an original poster and button design and reflect the theme “Discover. Celebrate. Riverfest!” Entry forms and official rules are available online by clicking here.

Entries must be submitted to Wichita Festivals, Inc., 444 E William, Wichita, KS 67202.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 12 at Emprise Bank, 257 N. Broadway. The winner of the contest has a chance to win a $4,000 cash prize.