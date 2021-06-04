Wichita Riverfest kicks off this weekend after a year hiatus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Riverfest kicked back off this weekend after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Many events will return this year, as well as new ones, including the Porch Parade.

Wichita residents and businesses were invited to decorate their porches in this competition to show off who has the most Riverfest pride.

The Wichitan with the winning porch will receive a $1000 gift card from Star lumber. All participants have been entered to win an ice cream social from Highland Dairy. They will bring their ice cream truck to the winner’s neighborhood where everyone can enjoy ice cream.

A list of houses and businesses participating in the parade can be found here.

The complete schedule of Riverfest events can be found here.

