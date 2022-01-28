WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Riverfest named a new president and CEO on Friday.

Nancy Duling has been selected as Wichita Festivals, Inc.’s (WFI) new leader, effective Feb. 14.

Riverfest will celebrate half a century June 3-11, in and around the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita.

“Nancy has unique experience that will allow her to hit the ground running as we prepare to celebrate our 50th Riverfest,” said Jeff McCausland, chair of WFI’s board of directors. “Her knowledge of fundraising and management of local nonprofits will be instrumental in helping us rebuild the WFI staff and develop a vision for the future of our organization.”

Duling’s career serving Wichita’s not-for-profit and for-profit communities spans nearly four decades. It includes two stints at WFI, as director of events from 1990-1996 and director of development from 2000-2001.

Wichita Riverfest attracts more the 400,000 attendees a year.