WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — The “Wichi-Toad” received some love and some hate after it was revealed on Tuesday.

After some claimed it was created by AI (artificial intelligence), Wichita Riverfest shared how Dave Allen, the designer of “Wichi-Toad,” created the image.

Wichita Riverfest says Allen’s process for making the poster included using Adobe Firefly, Illustrator and Photoshop:

Used Adobe Firefly to generate the basis of the frog character (as many of our followers on social media have demonstrated and played with to our amusement!) Used digital graphic design and illustrator tools Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop to create the concept and design of the poster, including the tie and bubble pipe. Incorporated the Wichita logo on the hat. Purchased stock photography of the bubbles then designed and placed them in the poster. Created the sky and skyline Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop from a personal photo. Created the fireworks in Adobe Illustrator.

On Tuesday at the reveal, Allen told KSN he wanted to do something that really tied Wichita to everything.

“I’ve really been inspired by animals that take on human characteristics,” said Allen. “I wanted to keep it fun. I also wanted to keep it family-oriented.”

To add to the fun, he added a bubble-blowing pipe, the reflection of the Keeper of the Plains in the glasses, the logo of Wichita on the hat and Wichita’s skyline in the background.

Although Wichi-Toad is a frog, Allen says the name worked better than Wichi-frog.

Allen came up with the idea of a frog because it is something typical of a river.

“It’s not a scary animal, but an animal that pretty much pulls at the heartstrings of little kids especially.”

Allen says it is an honor to be a part of the Wichita Riverfest, as he has gone to it for years and enjoyed it:

“Dave’s got quite a history in Wichita as a designer and Illustrator,” said Wichita Riverfest. “He began his career in the late 70’s as a staff artist for the Wichita Eagle. He then joined Sullivan Higdon Sink (now Signal Theory) where he really honed his craft as a graphic designer and illustrator before opening his own agency Dunn Allen Designs. Dunn Allen morphed into Bryckroad Creative from which Dave retired a few a years ago. He still freelances.”