Wichita Public Works & Utilities gearing up for freezing rain and snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Works & Utilities Department said they are gearing up for Friday and Saturday’s winter weather.

Ben Nelson with public works said snow will start tonight with freezing rain possibly proceeding the snow. He said the city did not pretreat the roads due to rain now.

“We did not put brine on the roadways because specifically the rain that is expected to come down and starting to come down. It would have washed that saline solution off the roads so it would have been rendered ineffective effective anyway,” said Nelson.

Nelson said the city is continuing to monitor the event.

“There may be a small window when the rain starts to taper off. We may be able to do some pretreatment of bridges, maybe even intersections, hills and curves before,” said Nelson.

Much of the snow is expected to fall overnight and through early Saturday.

“Hopefully, Mother Nature cooperates, getting through the evening commute tonight,” said Nelson.

The city said they will have a full response of trucks at 4 p.m. Sixty plows will be deployed across 1,500 lane miles in Wichita. You can track the plows and wichita.gov/snowremoval.

The department said they have a full stock of sand and salt supplies.

